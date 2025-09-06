/India’s Asia Cup preparations underway in Dubai: Here’s what Suryakumar Yadav, Gambhir and Gill have to say

The Indian Team landed in Dubai on Thursday for the eight-team tournament and began preparations in their first intense training session the next day at the ICC Academy. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, who linked up with the main squad on Thursday, alongside everyone, as instructed by the BCCI top brass, sent out a motivating message to set the tone of the practice session. It also marked the squad’s first collective training session since the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, with captain Suryakumar Yadav, his deputy Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson among others participating in the extended batting and fielding drills.

With the board and the management deciding against holding a preparatory camp at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, acclimatising in the UAE conditions was the chosen option. The BCCI (on Saturday, Sep 6) shared a behind-the-scenes video of the training session, with the leadership group sharing their inputs.



All-rounder Shivam Dube echoed head coach Gambhir’s words, saying, “There is always one thing which the coach has said to every player - 'whenever you play for your country, you get an opportunity to do something new'.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Newly-appointed Test captain Gill also shared his inputs, saying, “Very excited obviously. I think it's a great group. And the way we have been playing the T20 these days is nothing short of entertaining and terrific cricket. So, very excited to join the group.”

On the other hand, T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav lauded the assembled unit, saying it’s a brilliant bunch of players with an unbelievable skill set.



“To have such a brilliant bunch around with unbelievable skill sets. I always have a smile on my face when I see those boys on the ground. Because the way they put their body on the line, that's what I want from them. And they just enjoy on the ground,” he said.



Meanwhile, India will open its Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the venue hosts (the UAE) (on September 10) before facing arch-rivals Pakistan four days later in Dubai in the marquee tournament clash. The Men in Blue will then take on Oman in their final group game (on September 19) in Abu Dhabi.

