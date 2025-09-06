/Shreyas Iyer named India-A captain for four-day games against touring Australia-A; check schedule

Shreyas Iyer is back in the mix in Indian Cricket after being left out of the Asia Cup 2025 squad, as the BCCI named him the India-A captain for two four-day games against Australia-A in Lucknow, starting Tuesday (Sep 16). Nitish Kumar Reddy, who suffered a knee injury during India’s previous Test tour (against England), has also been included in the 15-man squad. Keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is Iyer’s deputy, while star opener KL Rahul and top seamer Mohammed Siraj are also named, but for the second game only; however, the BCCI release hasn’t mentioned who they would replace.

Besides these first-team players, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran – all part of the Anderson-Tendulkar five-match series, which India drew 2-2, have also been included, while spare keeper-batter N Jagadeesan, who replaced injured Rishabh Pant in the squad for the final Test, is also picked.

Meanwhile, Iyer's return to the red-ball setup also boosts his chances of making a comeback to the Test side, with the home season starting shortly after the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. The batting mainstay last played a Test for India against England at Vizag in 2024. Although he remains in the tight scheme of things for the away Australia ODI series (in mid-October), his performance could push his case for a recall in the T20I side too, considering next year’s home T20 World Cup.

Reddy’s return a win for India

Reddy emerged as the top emerging all-format all-rounder for India, having played and impressed on two away tours (Down Under and in the UK). On Saturday (Sep 5), he bowled extended spells to left-handed Sudharsan at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.



Besides, Delhi and Lucknow Super Giants (in the IPL) batter Ayush Badoni, who smashed a cracking double hundred against East Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, has also been rewarded with a call-up.



While Chennai Super Kings quick Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Thakur and Gurnoor Brar are among the other seamers, Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey and Tanush Kotian offer spin bowling options to Iyer.



The first four-day game begins on September 16, with the second one starting on the 23rd.



Here is India-A squad for the Australia series –

