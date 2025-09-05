/Team India kicks off Asia Cup 2025 campaign with first training session in Dubai

Team India has officially started its Asia Cup 2025 journey, with players assembling in Dubai for their first practice session. The team hit the nets on Friday (Sep 5) evening at the ICC Academy, just days before their opening match against the UAE on Wednesday (Sep 10). As per the new plan by the BCCI, the team did not hold a training camp in India this time. Instead, all players were asked to directly report to Dubai by September 4, and the squad got together for their first full practice session on September 5.

Leading the team is captain Suryakumar Yadav, who looked energetic and focused during the session. Vice-captain Shubman Gill was also present, along with other key players like Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Abhishek Sharma.

The players arrived in batches, but by Friday evening, the entire squad had assembled. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak also joined the team and supervised the training session.

This is India’s first major assignment after an overseas Test series against England. The Asia Cup 2025 marks the beginning of India’s preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is just a few months away.

Meanwhile, Team India has won the Asia Cup eight times and will be looking to lift the trophy once again under Surya’s leadership. The team looks strong on paper, with a good mix of experienced players and young talent.

As the Asia Cup 2025 is about to commence, all eyes are on India’s first match on September 10, followed by the much-awaited clash against Pakistan on September 14 and then against Oman on September 19.

Asia Cup 2025 format

There are eight teams in the continental tournament, and they are divided into two groups.

Group A - India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman Group B - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong

Group Stage

Each team plays one match against every other team in its group. So, each team plays three matches in this stage. The top two teams from each group move to the Super Four round.

Super Four

The four qualified teams now play against each other once again. So, each team plays three more matches here. The top two teams from the Super Four go to the final.

Final