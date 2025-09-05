/Team India kicks off Asia Cup 2025 campaign with first training session in Dubai

As Team India gets ready for the Asia Cup 2025 without senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the team has begun practice in Dubai under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, aiming for a strong title defence.
Team India has officially started its Asia Cup 2025 journey, with players assembling in Dubai for their first practice session. The team hit the nets on Friday (Sep 5) evening at the ICC Academy, just days before their opening match against the UAE on Wednesday (Sep 10). As per the new plan by the BCCI, the team did not hold a training camp in India this time. Instead, all players were asked to directly report to Dubai by September 4, and the squad got together for their first full practice session on September 5.
Leading the team is captain Suryakumar Yadav, who looked energetic and focused during the session. Vice-captain Shubman Gill was also present, along with other key players like Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Abhishek Sharma.
Also read | Top 5 highest individual scores in Asia Cup T20I – Babar ranks second, but not from Pakistan
The players arrived in batches, but by Friday evening, the entire squad had assembled. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak also joined the team and supervised the training session.
This is India’s first major assignment after an overseas Test series against England. The Asia Cup 2025 marks the beginning of India’s preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is just a few months away.
Meanwhile, Team India has won the Asia Cup eight times and will be looking to lift the trophy once again under Surya’s leadership. The team looks strong on paper, with a good mix of experienced players and young talent.
As the Asia Cup 2025 is about to commence, all eyes are on India’s first match on September 10, followed by the much-awaited clash against Pakistan on September 14 and then against Oman on September 19.
There are eight teams in the continental tournament, and they are divided into two groups.