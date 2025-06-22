/Will Rohit and Virat sustain till the next ODI World Cup? Ganguly answers

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are giants of world cricket. After having tasted enormous success across formats over the years, both are in the twilight stage of their international careers. While both have retired from two formats – T20Is and Tests, they remain an integral part of the One-Day setup, but the question here arises, for how long? Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly shared his thoughts on what the future holds for the batting pair. Though he backed them to continue playing for as long as their fitness and form allow them to, Ganguly sees a challenging road ahead of them if they are eyeing the next ODI World Cup.

South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia will host the ODI World Cup in October 2027, and by then, Virat will be 38, and Rohit will be approaching 40. Even though their fitness and form will decide their fate, Ganguly feels that by keeping everything in check, including Indian Cricket's best interests, either or both would find it challenging to hang on till then.

India will play 27 ODIs until the next ODI World Cup arrives in two years, making it almost 15 One-Dayers each year.

“All of us must understand, just like everyone, the game will go away from them, and they will go away from the game," Ganguly said in a chat with PTI. "It won't be easy, with 15 games a year.”



When asked to share any advice he has for both on how to approach and work on their fitness and game, Ganguly said, “I have got no advice. I think they know the game as much as I do. They will take a call.”

No concerns about Indian future



Ganguly also reflected on what the Indian team’s future would look like once this pair departs. Sounding unbothered by the thought of a transition period, Ganguly said he is not concerned at all. Though he understands any team would find it challenging to replace someone of Virat’s calibre, he backs India to do it at its own pace.



"I was not concerned at all. Virat is a class player. Finding his replacement will take time. But the rest, I wasn't surprised," Ganguly said.



Meanwhile, Rohit and Virat-less Indian Team are currently playing the Test series in the UK, with the action (first Test) already underway at Headingley in Leeds.

