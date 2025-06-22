IND vs ENG, 1st Test: 'Cheeky' Indian commentator lauds Bumrah, draws parallels with Kiwi veteran

Jasprit Bumrah stands out from the rest as the best Indian quick, and there is no doubt about it. As he continues to grow despite his injury scares, Bumrah reminds everyone of why he is the best of his time and perhaps of all time. His bowling prowess was on display on day two of the first Test between India and England at Headingley in Leeds, as he returned with three wickets, including removing world no. 1 Test batter Joe Root. Indian broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar, known for his cheeky remarks, was loud and clear in lauding Bumrah for his heroics, even comparing him to Kiwi legend Sir Richard Hadlee.

Bumrah has a bowling average of just over 19 in Tests, which is not the lowest but among the best in this era of cricket. Although there’s only one current fast bowler who has a better bowling average than him (Scott Boland, who averages 17.66), Bumrah’s impact goes beyond these statistics. Even when compared to Hadlee, who has 431 wickets to his name and averages 22.29, Bumrah’s numbers are better.



Meanwhile, speaking on Match Centre Live after day two play, Manjrekar lauded Bumrah’s impact, stressing what helps him stand out from the rest.



"We've seen four hundreds in the match so far -- three from India and one from England -- but which bowler has been truly special? For me, it's just Bumrah," Manjrekar said on 'Match Centre Live' after Day 2's play. "Just the ability to manufacture a wicket every time he came into the attack is what stands out. The one bowler that comes to mind, someone with that kind of impact single-handedly, is Sir Richard Hadlee. He played for a New Zealand team with a relatively weaker attack, but every time he came on, you felt a wicket was around the corner.

"The common thread between the two is mastery-- when I watched Hadlee from close quarters, he felt like a true master of his trade. I get that same impression with Bumrah," he added.

Leeds Test hangs in the balance



After being asked to bat first, the Indian Team made merry on day one, with two batters – Yashasvi Jaiswal and newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill, completing respective hundreds, their firsts on English soil. Later, Rishabh Pant also raced to his third Test ton in England, breaking plenty of records.



However, despite these three doing the bulk of the scoring, India got all out on 471.

