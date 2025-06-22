/IND vs ENG: Ravi Shastri concerned over lack of support for Bumrah, says 'there's a big difference in...'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has slammed the bowling department after they failed to provide sufficient support to Jasprit Bumrah on Day 2 of the Headingley Test. After a good batting display, Indian bowlers had a tough outing on Day 2 except Bumrah. According to Shastri, Bumrah lacked support when it was required the most, which led to him criticsing the bowling unit.

Shastri concerned over lack of support for Bumrah

"There's a big difference in levels. The concern is Bumrah and what his workload will be as the series progresses, because he is the one man who is expected to pick wickets every spell he bowls," Shastri said. "I just hope someone at the other end puts their hands up."

Bumrah was the key asset for India on Day 2 as he scalped all three wickets of England including Zak Crawley in the first over. However, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope laid the foundation of a comeback for the home side as they stitched a stand of 122 runs for the second wicket. Duckett was dismissed for 62 by Jasprit Bumrah while Pope completed his ninth Test ton, remaining unbeaten on 100 at Stumps. England ended Day 2 at 209/3 with all three wickets bagged by the Bumrah who showcased his class.

The likes of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj will now have to put in shifts if India are to gain a first innings lead. England still trail by a massive 262 runs in the first innings with Pope and Harry Brook in the middle.

Earlier, India started Day 2 at 359/3, India were bowled out for 471 runs, adding a mere 112 runs to their tally in the opening session. In a rare occasion, three Indian batters scored tons including Shubman Gill (147), Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) and Rishabh Pant (134) in the same innings. However, with little contribution from the tale, India failed to cross the 500-run mark.