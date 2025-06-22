/IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ben Duckett heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah, says 'he is the best bowler in the world'

The Day 2 of the Headingley Test saw England mount a fightback after the hosts reduced India to 471 in their first innings before ending the day at 209/3. As the game hangs in balance, it will be a crucial Day 3 for both India while England rely on key batters like Ollie Pope and Harry Brook. Still trailing by 262 runs, England will be aware of the threat of an Indian bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah who was praised by Ben Duckett for his lethal approach in a post-day presser on Saturday.

Duckett hails Bumrah

"He is the best bowler in the world," Duckett said. "He's extremely hard to face. He's good in any conditions; he's good in India on the flattest pitches ever and when he's coming in down the hill (at Headingley) with the lights on and it's swinging both ways.

"I feel like we minimised the damage early on. It could have been a lot worse today… He is just a world-class bowler, and you can't let someone like him just bowl; he's too good for that. You've got to still try and put him under pressure, and try to put the bad balls away."

Having started Day 2 at 359/3, India were bowled out for 471 runs, adding a mere 112 runs to their tally in the opening session. In a rare occasion, three Indian batters scored tons including Shubman Gill (147), Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) and Rishabh Pant (134) in the same innings. However, with little contribution from the tale, India failed to cross the 500-run mark.

In reply, England made a poor start after Zak Crawley was dismissed in the first over of the innings. However, Duckett and Ollie Pope laid the foundation of a comeback for the home side as they stitched a stand of 122 runs for the second wicket. Duckett was dismissed for 62 by Jasprit Bumrah while Pope completed his ninth Test ton, remaining unbeaten on 100 at Stumps.

England ended Day 2 at 209/3 with all three wickets bagged by the Bumrah who showcased his class.