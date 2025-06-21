IND vs ENG: Bumrah breathes fire in Leeds to go past Wasim Akram for most wickets by Asian bowler in SENA countries

Jasprit Bumrah loves breaking records. Every time he steps on the field, he makes headlines, and things were no different when he walked out to bowl on day two of the first Test between India and England in Leeds. Spearheading the pace attack at Headingley, Bumrah broke the opening stand with an unplayable delivery to Zak Crawley, who played the wrong line only to edge one to the first slip. The zip off the pitch, accompanied by an unfazed seam movement, had the better of Crawley, who had no answers to Bumrah’s ball. He, however, picked another one to go past the legendary Wasim Akram.

The world’s best bowler across formats bowls like one every time, and no one is ever surprised. Although all opposition batters prepare their way to battle him, like how Ollie Pope explained ahead of the game, none get there completely.

Also read | England Test team receive massive boost with Mark Wood’s potential return date



On day two at Headingley, he showed exactly why he deserves to be called the best Asian quick of all time. Bumrah raced past the legendary Wasim Akram on the list of Asian bowlers with the most wickets in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).



After dismissing Crawley, he equalled Akram’s tally of 146 wickets; however, after getting the better of Ben Duckett (62), he surpassed the Pakistani quick to become the most successful Asian seamer in overseas conditions.



Although Akram achieved this feat in fewer innings (55) than the Indian seamer, Bumrah, unlocking it in 60 innings, keeps him in the same conversation as Akram.

Jasprit Bumrah (IND) – 147 wickets in 60 innings

Wasim Akram (PAK) – 146 wickets in 55 innings

Anil Kumble (IND) – 141 wickets in 67 innings

Ishant Sharma (IND) – 130 wickets in 71 innings

Mohammed Shami (IND) – 123 wickets in 63 innings

Meanwhile, India scored 471 in the first innings in Leeds. Courtesy of hundreds from three batters (Jaiswal, Gill and Pant) – the visitors enjoyed dominating the first four sessions before it all fell apart for them, as they lost their last seven wickets for just 41 runs.

