Want him to take significant break before Asia Cup, says MSK Prasad amid Virat Kohli's poor form

Virat Kohli's form remains a concern. During the IPL 2022 edition, he achieved an unwanted feat of going over 100 matches across formats without a century. While Kohli scored his first half-century for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their tenth outing this season, he only managed a 53-ball 58. Even in RCB's reverse fixture versus the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kohli returned with an unimpressive 33-ball 30.

As his struggle for runs continues, the whole of the Indian cricket fraternity is concerned by King Kohli's barren run. His last international ton came in late 2019 and at present, he is looking far from his usual best. Amid all this, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri had advised him to pull out of IPL 15 and take a much-needed break. Now, former Indian chief selector MSK Prasad has also joined the bandwagon and asked Kohli to take a significant rest to return completely fresh before the Asia Cup.

Further, MSK also called for KL Rahul to be tried at No. 4 in T20Is with Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma opening the innings.

"These three are indispensable if fit. There is no way that you can leave anyone of them for the World T20. But yes, if I look at numbers, I might just try someone like Shikhar Dhawan at the opening slot and check Rahul out at No.4. He has a T20 hundred in Manchester some years back in middle-order, so why not. But yes, I want Virat to take a significant break and before the Asia Cup, he should be fresh, up and running," Prasad told PTI.

It remains to be seen if Kohli takes a break in the near future. At present, it seems highly unlikely given that Faf du Plessis-led RCB haven't cemented a place in the playoffs in this year's IPL season. Given that India will play the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia later this year, Kohli's form is extremely critical to the Men in Blue's chances in the showpiece event.