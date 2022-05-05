Mr. 360 AB de Villiers turns to golf, to team up with Australia's ex-tennis star Ashleigh Barty in Icon Series

South Africa cricket legend AB de Villiers remains a big name in world cricket. The swashbuckling right-hander had a stellar international career for the Proteas and also is an IPL legend, where he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), then known as Delhi Daredevils (DD).

However, De Villiers is not only a great in the gentlemen's game, but he has an avid interest in many other sports apart from his other talents. Retiring from professional cricket in November 2021, the former Proteas skipper is set to make a comeback on the field. However, it won't be on a cricket field. De Villiers will return as a golfer as he is set to team up with former tennis star Ashleigh Barty, who recently announced her retirement, in a top-flight golf tournament, i.e. the Icon Series.

De Villiers shared the news with one and all on his official Twitter handle and wrote, "I’m pleased to be playing in the @IconsSeries at @libertynational, I’ll be doing everything I can to ensure a Rest of the World Victory! #IconsSeries"

I’m pleased to be playing in the @IconsSeries at @libertynational, I’ll be doing everything I can to ensure a Rest of the World Victory! 🗽 #IconsSeries pic.twitter.com/YTSCaYL3pC — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 4, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli to AB de Villiers - Superstar batters with most IPL hundreds

Barty, de Villiers' teammate, is also a former professional cricketer. The Australian had even met De Villiers during the SA legend's first and only Big Bash League stint in 2019/20. For the unversed, even Barty was a part of the BBL before she switched to tennis.

De Villiers had also reacted to Barty's shocking retirement from tennis, early this year. Talking to AFP, he had told, "It is a weird one to explain. I think the best answer is that every person has their own way of maneuvering through their career, some as long as possible. The whole world respects her decision. I would like to think stepping away can be a relief but it is an incredible age to retire at."

It will be interesting to see how De Villiers-Barty perform together as a unit in the forthcoming Icon Series, to be held in Jersey in June-July. The multi-talented players will surely generate a lot of noise when they take on the field together in the marquee event.