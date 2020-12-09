Virat and Co. fined for slow over-rate in third T20I against Australia

Virat and Co. have been fined 20 per cent of match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third T20 International against Australia here.

These sanctions were imposed by ICC match referee David Boon after the Men in Blue were one over short of the target on Tuesday, after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Captain, Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

These charges on-field umpires Rod Tucker, Gerard Abood, TV umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski.

India had lost the third T20I by 12 runs on Tuesday but won the three-match series 2-1.

Australia on Tuesday defeated India by 12 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground in what was the third and final T20I match of the series. This was India’s first defeat in 12 T20Is for India with the last loss coming against the West Indies in Trivandrum in December 2019. The 12-run defeat to Australia also became India’s first away defeat in 11 matches since losing to New Zealand in Hamilton in February 2019.

The T20I series also marks the end to the limited-overs affair in India’s gruelling tour of Australia and both the teams will now focus on the four-match Test series, starting December 17.