Truly Inspiring! VVS Laxman lauds Mohammad Rizwan for terrific knock despite being in ICU for two days

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan has been lauded by former India cricketer VVS Laxman for his brilliant knock in his side's semi-final clash against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday despite spending two days in ICU prior to the game. Rizwan had developed a severe chest infection and had to be admitted to the ICU ahead of Pakistan's all-important semi-final.

However, he turned up in the game against Australia and batted his heart out after opening the innings with skipper Babar Azam. The wicket-keeper batter went on to notch up a terrific knock of 67 runs off 52 balls to help Pakistan post a challenging total of 176 runs on the board in 20 overs.

He had been one of Pakistan's best batters in the run-up to the semi-final and continued his purple patch against the Aussies. Rizwan was lauded by former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman for turning up in the game despite being in ICU for two days and playing a brilliant knock against the Aussies. Laxman said Rizwan's display was a great example of courage, determination and resilience.

"A great example of courage, determination and resilience. Might not have ended up on the winning side, but Mohd. Rizwan’s grit and fight after being in ICU for two days, truly inspiring. Sport is a great teacher and there is so much to learn from everyone," Laxman wrote in a tweet.

A great example of courage, determination and resilience. Might not have ended up on the winning side, but Mohd. Rizwan’s grit and fight after being in ICU for two days, truly inspiring. Sport is a great teacher and there is so much to learn from everyone. pic.twitter.com/O2PatLEuWJ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 12, 2021 ×

Pakistan lost the semi-final by 5 wickets despite Rizwan's valiant efforts. However, the star batter was lauded by many for his brave knock. Pakistan's team doctor Najeebullah Soomro revealed the details of his illness after the semi-final and revealed the wicket-keeper batter spent two nights in the ICU recovering for the semi-final.

Also Read: 'Bad take', says Aussie journo as Gautam Gambhir slams David Warner, R Ashwin responds

“Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on 9th of November after which he was admitted to the hospital. He spent two nights in the ICU recovering. He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match,” said Soomro.

“We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today," he added.