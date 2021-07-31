Tokyo Olympics: Indian archer Atanu Das apologises to nation as he 'couldn't bring glory'

Indian archer Atanu Das has apologised to the nation for not being able to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Das bowed out of Tokyo 2020 after a 4-6 loss to Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in the men's individual pre-quarterfinals at Yumenoshima Park on Saturday.

With his exit, India's archery hopes at the Olympics 2020 also came to an end as Das was the last Indian archer competing at Tokyo Games. After the elimination, Das took to Twitter and said that he is "sorry" as he couldn't bring glory. Das praised the support the athletes received during the games and also said that they will keep moving forward.

He tweeted, "Sorry INDIA, I couldn't bring glory in this Olympics. But the support we get from @Media_SAI, @indian_archery, TOPS, @OGQ_India is fantastic till now. We should keep moving forward, else nothing to say. Jai Hind."

In the match, the London 2012 silver medallist Furukawa defeated the 29-year-old in a thrilling five-setter to cruise into the quarterfinals of the men's individual event.

Previouly, Atanu Das' fellow Indians Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai lost in the round of 32 of the men's individual event. Archer Deepika Kumari had also bowed out of the women's individual event after losing to An San of South Korea. The mixed team of Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari also faced dissapointed as they fell before the semi-finals.