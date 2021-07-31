Tokyo Olympics, Badminton, Live Streaming: When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-finals?

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has had a dominant run in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She defeated Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals clash to book a berth in the semi-finals. However, she has a drawn with World no.1 Tai Tzu-Ying from Chinese Taipei, which means this would be Sindhu's toughest match in the Tokyo Olympics. PV Sindhu has lost the last three matches against Tai Tzu-Ying and has a 5-13 record against her. The last time they both faced each other was back in the 2020 BWF World Tour finals, where Tai came back from behind to beat Sindhu, 19-21, 21-12, 21-17.

Here's all you need to know about Live Streaming PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying Women’s singles Semi-final Badminton Match

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start?

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics will be played on 31st July, 2021 (Saturday). The match will begin at 3:20 PM IST.

Where will PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics match will be played at Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1, Tokyo.

Which TV channel will telecast the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles badminton semi-final match of Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports and Doordarshan (DD) Sports network in India.

How to watch the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics 2020 online in India?

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics will be streamed on the SONYLIV app in India.