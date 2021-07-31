Tokyo Olympics, Badminton, Live Streaming: When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-finals? Photograph:( AFP )
TOKYO 2020, LIVE STREAMING: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics will be played on 31st July, 2021 (Saturday). The match will begin at 3:20 PM IST.
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has had a dominant run in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She defeated Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals clash to book a berth in the semi-finals. However, she has a drawn with World no.1 Tai Tzu-Ying from Chinese Taipei, which means this would be Sindhu's toughest match in the Tokyo Olympics. PV Sindhu has lost the last three matches against Tai Tzu-Ying and has a 5-13 record against her. The last time they both faced each other was back in the 2020 BWF World Tour finals, where Tai came back from behind to beat Sindhu, 19-21, 21-12, 21-17.
PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics match will be played at Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1, Tokyo.
PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports and Doordarshan (DD) Sports network in India.
PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics will be streamed on the SONYLIV app in India.