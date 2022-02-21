Time for Sourav Ganguly to step in: Ravi Shastri 'shocked' as Wriddhiman Saha threatened by a journalist

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly to dive in and extend his support towards senior wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha, who was recently threatened by a 'journalist'. Shastri said it was shocking to see a player being threatened by a journalist and urged Ganguly to find out who the person is to protect the interest of other players.

Saha on Saturday had shared a screenshot of a conversation between him and a journalist on his official Twitter account. In the chat, the journalist can be seen telling Saha that he doesn't take 'insults kindly' after being seemingly denied an interview by the wicket-keeper batter.

Sharing the screenshot of the chat on Twitter, Saha wrote - "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone." Ever since he shared the post, the cricket fraternity has united to extend their support to Saha.

A number of former cricketers including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and RP Singh among others have expressed their support for Saha and urged him to name and shame the so-called journalist. Shastri too reacted to Saha's post on Sunday and expressed his shock.

"Shocking a player being threatened by a journo. Blatant position abuse. Something that's happening too frequently with #TeamIndia. Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in. Find out who the person is in the interest of every cricketer. This is serious coming from ultimate team man WS," Shastri wrote in a tweet.

Saha was dropped from India's Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka at home. The Chetan Sharma-led selection panel announced the squad on Saturday leaving out Saha and three other senior players - Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma.

Saha went on to reveal that he had been told by India head coach Rahul Dravid that he was no more in the team's plans going forward and should consider retirement. After their conversation went public, head coach Dravid was asked about the same after India's 3-0 win in the T20I series against West Indies on Sunday.

Dravid said he was not at all hurt by Saha's comments and that he always respected the wicket-keeper's contributions towards the team. Dravid also stated that Saha deserved honesty and clarity from his side.

"I am not actually hurt at all, I have deep respect for Wriddhiman Saha and his achievements and his contribution to Indian cricket. My conversation with him came from that place, I just felt that he deserved honesty and clarity. I did not want him to learn about it from the media," said Dravid in a press conference.