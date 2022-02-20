'You will not be considered': Wriddhiman Saha reveals what chief selector messaged him before Test axe

Wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha was dropped from India's Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka on Saturday (February 19). The Chetan Sharma-led selection panel dropped as many as four senior players from the Test squad including Saha, who has been replaced by young wicket-keeper KS Bharat.

Since being dropped from the Test team, Saha has gone on to make some startling revelations regarding his exclusion. From claiming that he was asked by head coach Rahul Dravid to consider retirement to opening up on assurance from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly about his spot in the Test side, Saha has made some explosive remarks in the last few hours.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, the senior keeper has now also shared details of the message he had received from India's chief selector Chetan Sharma before being dropped from the Test team. Saha claimed Sharma told him the same thing that Dravid had said, informing him about the team management's plan to look beyond him in the longest format.

However, he insisted Sharma told him later that he will not be considered for selection in the Indian Test team from 'now on'. Saha's claims have contradicted Sharma's comments during the press conference after the squad announcement where he said the four players had been dropped only for the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

"Ten-twelve days later, I got a call from Chetan Sharma [chairman of selectors]. He asked me if I was playing Ranji Trophy. I said I hadn't decided yet. Then he went on to tell me what Rahul bhai had said. So I asked him if this decision was for just this series or for the upcoming series against Australia and England too. Then he paused for a couple of seconds and said, "From now on, you will not be considered," Saha told ESPNcricinfo about his chat with Sharma.

"Then I asked him why, is it because of my performance and fitness or is it because of my age? He said fitness and performance were not an issue. "We want to look at new faces and if we bring in a new face, we can't drop him without playing him." That's why he said "from now on"," he added.

Sharma had on Saturday said the door has not been closed for the likes of Rahane, Pujara and others and that they can make their comebacks in the Test team if they manage to perform well in the Ranji Trophy. While Pujara, Rahane and Ishant are all in action for their respective sides in the Ranji Trophy, Saha had pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Saha has so far played 43 Tests for India, amassing 1353 runs at an average of over 29. He was the second-choice keeper behind Rishabh Pant but has now been pipped in the pecking order by Bharat.