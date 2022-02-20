Virender Sehwag reacts as Wriddhiman Saha shares screenshots of disturbing messages from a 'journalist'

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag extended his support towards veteran wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha after he shared a screenshot of some disturbing messages from a 'journalist'. In the screenshot of the chat shared by Saha, the journalist can be seen threatening the Indian cricketer.

"I don't take insults kindly", the journalist had written in a message to Saha for denying an interview with him. Expressing his anguish after being insulted by the journalist, Saha took to Twitter to vent out.

"After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," Saha wrote in a tweet while sharing a screenshot of the chat. The incident came to light just hours after Saha was dropped from India's Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka at home.

Reacting to Saha's post, Sehwag extended his support to him and slammed the so-called journalist. "Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. With you Wriddhi," Sehwag wrote in a tweet.

Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri.

Earlier on Saturday, Saha also went on to make some explosive revelations about India head coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Talking to the local reporters, Saha claimed he had been assured by Ganguly in November last year that his spot in the Indian Test team will be safe till the time he is at the helm of affairs in the Indian cricket board.

Saha also claimed Dravid suggested he should consider retirement as the Indian team management had informed him that he will not be considered for selection going forward. The selectors announced India's Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka on Saturday with some notable exclusions.

Along with Saha, senior players like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma were also dropped from the Test team.