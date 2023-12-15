BCCI outlines plans for launch of ‘Tier 2’ tournament similar to IPL in 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is working on launching an IPL-like ‘Tier 2’ tournament but in the T10 format in 2024. According to the latest reports, the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is heading the development of this new league, set to be launched in a pattern similar to the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The way the IPL launch opened floodgates for more franchise-based T20 leagues to grow and blossom worldwide, BCCI is plotting to work on this lesser-explored opportunity.

Considering how even the T10 cricket has gained popularity in the brief period since its existence, the Indian Board, in association with several potential sponsors, is close to announcing the emergence of a new cricket league for the September-October window next year.

With stakeholders and sponsors backing the idea of launching a T10 league, the BCCI readies the roadmap for a newer-daddy tournament in the cricket world. However, with this league taking centre stage around said dates next year, the threat of it eating up IPL’s popularity is also a concern for the cricket board.

Given the masses this league is targeting, the BCCI has more than several problems to handle. One is that of the venue; people close to the development commented that BCCI is contemplating hosting it in India or picking a new venue every year for a global audience to get attracted to it.

Another vital aspect the BCCI is looking into is putting up the age cap, considering preserving IPL’s standout position in world cricket. With IPL’s strength being the prime-time audience, the availability of world-class players and robust backing, this league’s introduction must complement the IPL instead of presenting a new challenge.

The Indian board is worried about the franchises involved, with reports from Moneycontrol saying the BCCI is okay with new teams entering this packed competition or even the IPL-related franchises wanting to invest in this new-growing league or vice-versa.

Bye-bye to 50-over cricket?

The ODI format is dying a slow death every day.

Though, the narrative around ODI cricket fading away suffered a blow after the successful 2023 World Cup campaign, with fans wanting more One-Dayers in coming years, the emergence of the T10 league can ultimately put a full stop to the sustainability of 50-over cricket.

Given cricket boards outside of the Big Three (India, Australia and England) are in danger of falling apart, associating themselves with the new Tier-2 league can help them revive and stay afloat for extended periods.