First week or ten days after World Cup final loss was most difficult, admits Kuldeep after Jo’burg heroics

One of India’s cornerstones to success at the 2023 World Cup, spinner Kuldeep Yadav admits going through the aftermath of the CWC final loss at the hands of Australia in Ahmedabad. Following his maiden five-for in the third T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg on Thursday, Kuldeep opened up about life after the heartbreaking loss.

The left-arm unorthodox spinner revealed the first week or ten days were the most difficult, adding he kept thinking about what he could’ve done differently in the final, where he went wicketless.

Batting first, India scored 240, while Australia chased the total with six wickets in hand, thanks to a brilliant 137 off 120 by opener Travis Head.

“The first week or ten days after the final was the most difficult. It was not easy to get that thought away from my mind. I keep thinking about what I could have done differently,” he told reporters. “Cricket is very unpredictable, most of the time you don’t get the desired result. You learn and move forward.”

Kuldeep starred with the ball in India’s must-win game against the Proteas at the Wanderers, picking five for 17 in 2.5 overs.

Speaking on tasting success on his birthday, Kuldeep said it was special to return with such figures. However, he added he was concerned about his rhythm as he was bowling after a long time.

“It was special. Never thought that I would pick five wickets. I just wanted the team to win the match and I am happy to contribute. I was a bit concerned about my rhythm as I was bowling after a while. It was a perfect day, the ball was leaving the hand nicely, and the condition was also suited for the spinners,” Kuldeep said.

South African conditions suit spinners

Having found tremendous success in 2018, picking 17 wickets in the ODI series, Kuldeep admitted that conditions in this part of the world suit spinners more as the ball travels quicker to the batters after pitching, leaving less time for them to react and play.