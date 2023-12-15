New York likely to host India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match - Reports

In 2024, New York will host the marquee India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup clash, per the latest reports. With the USA and the West Indies playing co-host for the T20 World Cup next year in June, America is said to have won the race to stage the mother of all matches.

As first reported by the Guardian, a pop-up 34,000 seating capacity temporary stadium (to be built) on the outskirts of New York will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

New York is chosen over other cities in the USA and the Caribbean because more than 7,11,000 Indians and about 1,00,000 Pakistani-origin people reside in the American city, as per the latest census data.

Although the time difference between New York and India is nearly 10-and-a-half hours, some of the Indian games will get scheduled per the timing suited to the Indian audience.

Meanwhile, only three venues in the USA are locked in to host 2024 T20 World Cup matches - Central Broward Park in Florida, Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and Eisenhower Park on Long Island, about 25 miles from downtown Manhattan.

India vs Pakistan

Unlike in previous years, India and Pakistan squared off more than twice in 2023 – during ICC and ACC-related tournaments. They faced off in the 2023 Asia Cup, wherein the first match got washed out to rain, while India won their next tie against their arch-rivals.

Following that, India and Pakistan met at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad during the 2023 World Cup, where India won the clash with seven wickets.

Earlier, in 2022, during the India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup at the MCG, star India batter Virat Kohli helped the Men in Blue cross the winning line with his majestic unbeaten 82.

Though an India vs Pakistan match gets restricted to multi-team tournaments, New York hosting this high-octane clash will raise its value in that part of the world, which will host the 2028 Summer Games, in which cricket is returning after 112 years.