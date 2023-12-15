Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada among top stars doubtful for India-South Africa Tests

A few top players, including seamers Mohammed Shami and Kagiso Rabada, alongside South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, are doubtful for the two-match Test series, starting on Boxing Day in Centurion. While Shami continues to recover from the ankle injury, Temba and Rabada are out of contention as the Tests loom.

India’s best bowler during the home World Cup, picking 24 wickets from just seven matches, Shami might not travel with the Test-bound squad, including regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah, scheduled to leave for the Rainbow Nation on Friday (Dec 15).

The board has not named his replacement yet. With many players in South Africa already for the white-ball leg, Tests and the A-tour, anyone could be drafted in if Shami fails to recover on time for the two-match Test series. As things stand, more than 75 Indian players are part of the South Africa tour.

Meanwhile, Shami’s selection for the Proteas Tests came with a disclaimer that his availability will be subject to fitness. At a time when the BCCI named the squads for the South Africa series, a statement read, ‘Mr. Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment, and his availability is subject to fitness.’

The India seamer suffered an ankle injury during the World Cup but carried till the end despite pain, experiencing discomfort while landing on his right foot during a delivery.

South Africa duo doubtful for India Tests

Not only Shami but star players from the home side are in danger of missing out on the Test series – Kagiso Rabada and Temba Bavuma.

Suffering from a bruised heel that restricted him from bowling over six overs in the World Cup semi-final against Australia (at Eden Gardens), Rabada is likely to undergo further assessment before a call on his selection is made, an official from Cricket South Africa said.

With his fellow seamers Lungi Ngidi (sprained ankle) and Anrich Nortje (lumbar stress fracture) out already, the absence of Rabada will hurt South Africa heading into the marquee series against the top Indian Team, given the World Test Championship points on stake.

Likewise, Temba Bavuma has not picked up the cricket bat since the World Cup exit, with the star batter missing the game for the Lions due to ‘personal reasons’, their press release said.