Tennis: Davis Cup, Fed Cup rescheduled to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Davis Cup finals have been postponed until 2021 whereas the finals of Fed Cup in Budapest have been rescheduled for April 13-18, 2021 with both the tennis tournaments getting moved due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The ITF announced the postponement but said that that delivering international team event poses too great a risk while adding the decision was a tough one to make.

Davis Cup is now scheduled to commence from November 22, 2021, and will have 18 teams qualified for the 2020 edition.

"This is a tough decision to have to make, but delivering an international team event on this scale while guaranteeing the health and safety of all involved ultimately poses too great a risk," said ITF president David Haggerty.

Fed Cup, the revamped 12-team women’s competition, was initially due to take place on indoor clay in the Hungarian capital in April but was called off due to COVID-19 outbreak.

"Due to the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has not been possible to reschedule the postponed Finals in 2020," the ITF said in a statement.

"In addition to the Laszlo Papp Arena being unavailable over the latter part of the year, there remain significant logistical and regulatory challenges that mean hosting an indoor mass gathering while guaranteeing the health and safety of all involved will not be feasible."

Tennis world has been recently struck by COVID-19 after four players including Novak Djokovic were tested positive after the Adria Tour events in Croatia and Serbia.

