ITF official slams Novak Djokovic's father for accusing Grigor Dimitrov of spreading COVID-19 into tennis world

Novak Djokovic has been central to widespread criticism for organising the Adria Tour after which several tennis players along with Djokovic and his wife were tested positive for coronavirus. Since then, Djokovic has issued a heartfelt apology while stating his intentions behind hosting the events were pure.

But things took a turn when Djokovic’s father blamed Grigor Dimitrov, who was also tested positive for COVID-19, for spreading the dreaded virus into the tennis world. Stefan Tzvetkov, president of Sophia Open in Bulgaria and a member of ITF board, has slammed Djokovic’s father while saying the allegations on Dimitrov were ‘unjustifiable’.

The Bulgarian star, who flew in from the US, was one of the first players to have tested positive for coronavirus with the likes of Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki following suit.

During the tour, players were seen partying in a nightclub in Belgrade, another move which was severely criticized by many and all.

Speaking to French sports newspaper L'Équipe, Stefan said:

"For me, it is shameful. The Serbs are our brothers in the Balkans and our neighbours, but Srdjan Djokovic, once again, is sending the wrong message to the whole world and I will say that this is unjustifiable behaviour. I do not know all the facts of this case, but this must stop.

“Novak Djokovic made a mistake in analysis. He can apologize, stick to the facts, but no one should accuse others. Point the finger at people, first Federer, now Grigor, this is totally unacceptable. And I say as a member of the ITF board, we have to stop this. Because the signal sent to children, to parents, is not the right one.

"For too long, Srdjan has been accusing, talking about others in a bad way and this should not be tolerated by the tennis world."

Currently, the world No. 1 and his wife Jelena are in self-isolation in Belgrade after testing positive for coronavirus

