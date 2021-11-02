T20 World Cup, PAK vs NAM live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Namibia match?

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will square off with Namibia in match 32 of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, in the UAE. The Men in Green are on a roll with three wins in a row and will be eager to keep their winning streak alive when they face a lowly-ranked Namibia and ensure a semi-final spot.

The one-time winners Pakistan will enter this game on the back of a big win over India whereas they were made to work hard versus New Zealand and Afghanistan. However, Babar & Co. will be more than happy to be stretched at this stage of the tournament, till the time they remain victorious, as it will surely help them in the knockouts. With Pakistan to play Namibia and Scotland, they are expected to top the Pool B with five wins on trot.

On the other hand, Namibia will feel confident to have beaten Scotland as they are positioned above India in the points table after two encounters. While they have tougher times ahead -- as they play India, Pakistan and New Zealand -- they will like to give the Asian giants a tough fight and try to pull off an upset. Will they succeed? Only time will tell...

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Namibia taking place?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Namibia will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Namibia begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Namibia begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Namibia?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan vs Namibia will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the T20 World Cup match between ENG vs WI will be available on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports