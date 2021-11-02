Never seen captaincy potential in Virat Kohli, says Danish Kaneria as India near elimination in T20 WC

Virat Kohli-led Team India are on the brink of elimination in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, in the UAE. While the Men in Blue have lost both their games in the Super 12 round by huge margins, they remain in contention mathematically but need a monstrous effort to enter the last four.

As of now, the fight for the last four looks very much like a lost battle for the one-time winners. Ahead of their must-win clash versus Afghanistan, on Wednesday (November 3) at Abu Dhabi, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has made heads turn with his views on Captain Kohli.

Speaking on India's debacle in the T20 WC, Kaneria said on his Youtube channel, "There are a lot of reasons. The first one is Virat Kohli - he has been an unsuccessful captain. He made wrong team selections for the WTC final. Until he was there in Australia, India lost and then Ajinkya Rahane became the captain and led his team to a win. No doubt Virat Kohli is a big player but I have never seen captaincy potential in him. He has a lot of aggression but the decision-making ability as a captain is missing in him."

"Another reason is Ravi Shastri who has just disappeared. It seems as though he feels 'My time is up, the World Cup is the last in my tenure. I won't be there post this. So whatever happens let it happen' and he too has stepped aside. I won't blame MS Dhoni too much since he has just come into the side. Yet, he was part of the management and cricket involves all the 11 players as well as the management. So everybody is responsible. It's not an individual sport but a team sport so the entire team is responsible."

"I cannot understand this conflict - Virat Kohli opens for RCB and stated that he will open in the World Cup as well. Once the World Cup comes closer he says that there aren't better openers than KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and they will open. Then where did Ishan Kishan come from during the New Zealand game? No doubt Rohit Sharma is the vice-captain but they ended up feeling that Trent Boult is ahead of him so they should try something different. They would be assuming that Rohit and Rahul will come out to open so if we sent Ishan Kishan to open their plans would flop," added Kaneria.

With back-to-back defeats, Kohli is under serious pressure to keep India alive in the T20 WC. The national side lost their opening fixture to Pakistan by 10 wickets and were hammered by New Zealand, by 8 wickets, as they will now step on the field to take on a competitive Afghanistan line-up, who have two wins from three games and also boost of a healthy net run-rate.

Another loss will end India's campaign in the T20 WC, which will be Kohli's last tournament as the Men in Blue's T20I captain.