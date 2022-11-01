T20 World Cup, India vs Bangladesh weather report: Can rain impact Rohit Sharma & Co.'s semi-final chances?

India will take on Bangladesh in their fourth Super 12 clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (November 02). India had a fabulous start to the tournament with back-to-back victories against Pakistan and Netherlands in their first two games but their unbeaten streak was ended by South Africa in their last outing.

Rohit Sharma & Co. will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they lock horns with the Shakib Al Hasan-led side at Adelaide Oval. Both teams have so far managed two wins each in their first three games and are tied on points heading into the crucial Super 12 encounter which can prove decisive in the race for semi-finals.

Both teams are in contention to qualify for the semi-finals by finishing in the top two but their chances can be impacted by rain. So far weather has played spoilsport in a number of matches in the ongoing tournament, denying crucial victories to teams. There is a possibility of rain hampering the proceedings on Thursday as well.

As per Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 60% chance of rain in Adelaide on Thursday morning but the cloud is expected to clear up by the evening. However, the weather in Australia remains unpredictable during this time of the year and both teams will hope for a full-fledged contest to get a fair shot at qualification for the semi-finals.

South Africa are currently on top of the points table in Group 2 with five points from three matches. They are the only unbeatable team in the group so far followed by India and Bangladesh at the second and third spots respectively with four points each.

A wash out will result in India and Bangladesh sharing a point each which will mean both teams will have five points each after five matches, intensifying the race for the semi-final. It will also keep Pakistan in contention despite their back-to-back defeats against India and Zimbabwe.

If Pakistan can beat South Africa in their next game, they will move to four points from as many matches and will be in contention to finish inside the top two in the group.