'We are able to afford him time': Rahul Dravid responds to criticism over KL Rahul's poor form in T20 WC

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid played down concerns regarding opening batter KL Rahul's form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 and said the team management can afford to give him time to get going in the tournament. Rahul has not enjoyed a great campaign in the tournament so far with only 22 runs in three matches.

However, head coach Dravid expressed full confidence in his abilities and said he has the backing of the team management. Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of India's next Super 12 clash against Bangladesh, Dravid said Rahul has been batting well in the nets and just needs to find his rhythm in the next couple of matches.

"No, not at all (his technique, and mindset bothering you?). He is a fantastic player, he has got a proven track record. He is batting superbly (at the nets). And these things can happen. In a T20 game, it's been tough. It's not been easy for top-order batters in this T20 World Cup. The ball has been doing a bit," said Dravid on Rahul's lean patch.

The Indian opener has looked far from his best in the tournament so far and is yet to notch up a score in double digits. He has flopped in India's all three games against Pakistan, Netherlands, and South Africa with questions also being raised over his strike rate.

Amid his poor form, fans on social media have backed Rishabh Pant to open with captain Rohit Sharma at the top and get some opportunities in the playing XI in Australia. However, Rahul is unlikely to be dropped as Dravid and the team management are firmly behind him, well aware that he has the quality to master conditions in Australia.

"I thought he was superb in the practice game against Australia, against the likes of Mitchell Starc and Patrick Cummins and it was a pretty good attack and he batted superbly on that day. He is actually playing really well, I just hope it all clicks together in the next couple of games. We all know his quality, we all know his ability. He is really suited to these kinds of conditions, these kinds of pitches. He has got a good all-round game, good backfoot game, which is very essential in these conditions. We are pretty happy with the way he is hitting it," said Dravid.

"In these conditions, we are able to afford him that time. We have no concerns about him, we completely back him. When he gets going, I know the impact this guy can make," he added.

Rahul will be looking to spark a turnaround with the bat when India take on Bangladesh in their 4th Super 12 match on Wednesday (November 02). India have so far managed two wins and a defeat in their first three games and will be looking to bounce back after their loss against South Africa in their last game.