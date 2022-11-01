Sourav Ganguly backs Rohit Sharma-led India to reach T20 World Cup 2022 final

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team to make it to the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. India are currently at the second spot in Group 2 points table after two wins and a loss in their first three Super 12 clashes.

The Men in Blue kicked off the tournament in style with a thrilling win against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener before beating Netherlands comprehensively in their next game. They slipped up against South Africa in their last outing to suffer their first defeat in the tournament.

However, despite the loss, Ganguly, who was recently replaced by Roger Binny as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), believes the team is playing well and can go all the way to the final.

"India only lost one match. India will qualify. Everyone is doing good. India will qualify, I hope. I am hopeful that India will play finals. Let them qualify, after that they will play last two games. That can be anyone's game," Ganguly was quoted as saying by India Today.

India are currently in a strong position to secure a spot in the semi-finals with two games in hand. They will play Bangladesh and Zimbabwe next and will be hoping to win both matches to comfortably finish in the top two of Group 1 and make it to the semis.

Meanwhile, Ganguly was widely expected to become the new president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) after ending his stint with the BCCI. However, he let his brother Snehashish Ganguly take over the baton and lead the newly formed CAB administration.

Ganguly said he has no suggestions for the new administration of the Bengal Cricket Board as the panel is very experienced and will do well.

"This is the new team to lead CAB. All of them are very much experienced. We hope they will do good. I don't have to give any suggestions to them. They all know what to do. They will do good. Next year there is World Cup. Not difficult to organise World Cup," said the former BCCI president.