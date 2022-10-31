Chetan Sharma opines on Rohit, Kohli's future for 2024 T20 WC, reveals where they went wrong with Bumrah

Rohit Sharma-led India lost their first game in the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 when they went down to South Africa by five wickets in Perth on Sunday (October 30). While they very remain alive in the race for the semifinals, BCCI selection committee, on Monday (October 31), announced India's T20I squad for the New Zealand series, in Black Caps' backyard, post the ongoing ICC event.

As expected, regular captain Rohit, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and some big names have been rested as Hardik Panya will lead the Men in Blue, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. After the squad announcement, chief selector and former player Chetan Sharma opined on Rohit-Kohli's T20I future with regard to the next edition of the T20 WC, in 2024.

"In the middle of the tournament, how do you expect the chairman of selectors to speak to somebody? I shouldn't be speaking to anyone (about their future) in the middle of the tournament. They are such big players, if they are getting to understand something, they themselves will come and talk to us," Sharma said while addressing a virtual presser.

Apart from the NZ T20I squad, BCCI also named India's ODI squad for the series versus the Kiwis and the ODI, Test squad for the Bangladesh tour, which will commence in December.

While the squad sees the return of Rohit, Kohli and many other senior players, including all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah continues to be out due to back injury which made him skip the T20 WC. Opening up on Bumrah, Sharma admitted the selectors' mistake and said, "We tried to hurry Jasprit Bumrah before the T20 World Cup and you saw what happened. So we want to be patient now. Little cautious to have him in Bangladesh tour."

Squad for NZ T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Squad for NZ ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

Squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.