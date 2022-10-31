'No need to say more' - AB de Villiers reacts after Dewald Brevis hits fastest 150 in T20 history

AB de Villiers was quick to respond after his protege Dewald Brevis went bonkers with the bat in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge on Monday (October 31). Playing for the Titans, the right-hander -- who has made heads for batting talents -- was in a punishable mood as he smacked a breathtaking 162 runs off 57 balls against the Knights in match 25 of the T20 tournament.

Brevis, known as Baby AB, attacked from the word go and due to his fireworks, the Titans were off to a flier and scored 63 runs after the end of powerplay overs. Brevis was involved in a 179-run-opening stand with his opening partner Jiveshan Pillay, who scored a 45-ball 52 with four fours and a six. Nonetheless, it was the 19-year-old who dominated proceedings from the word go. He reached his hundred in a mere 35 balls and also went on to slam the fastest 150 in T20 history. His innings was laced with as many as 26 boundaries, including 13 fours and an equal number of sixes at an unbelievable strike rate of 284.21.

Highest individual score in T20s:

Chris Gayle - 175*.

Aaron Finch - 172.

Hamilton Masakadza - 162*.

Hazratullah Zazai - 162*.

Dewald Brevis - 162

Courtesy of his knock, Brevis caught the attention of his idol ABD. The former South African captain, who remains very active on various aspects of the modern-day game, took to his official Twitter account and lauded the youngster. He wrote, "Dewald Brevis. No need to say more."

Dewald Brevis. No need to say more — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 31, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | Ajay Jadeja points out the MS Dhoni factor behind David Miller's consistency after SA beat India in T20 WC

Riding on Brevis' ton, the Titans posted a whopping 271 for 3 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first in batting-friendly conditions. Following such a knock, the young star has made the right noise and will be in the scheme of things for his national side going forward. Many had backed him to feature in Temba Bavuma-led SA's T20 World Cup 2022 squad, however, he wasn't named in the final 15 and also didn't make it to the reserves. Nonetheless, he will be a strong contender to, at least, make the T20I side post this edition of the T20 WC.