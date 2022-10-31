Ajay Jadeja points out the MS Dhoni factor behind David Miller's consistency after SA beat India in T20 WC

After Lungi Ngidi's 4 for 29, fifties from Aiden Markram (52) and David Miller (59 not out) propelled Temba Bavuma-led South Africa to a thrilling five-wicket win over India in a crucial Super 12 clash at the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 30) in Perth. Playing at the Perth Stadium, Rohit Sharma-led India opted to bat first and rode on Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant 44-ball 68 to post 133 for 9, after reeling at 60 for 5 in ten overs, but fell behind despite a fight from their bowlers.

Markram and Miller got together with SA being reduced to 24 for 3 in a tricky run-chase, on a surface with plenty of assistance for the pacers. Nonetheless, Markam counterattacked and Miller chose his bowlers smartly and went for the timely big hits to remain unbeaten and take his side past the finish line. The swashbuckling left-hander has been in sensational form in 2022, finishing run-chases in style on a consistent basis. Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja lauded Miller and mentioned the MS Dhoni factor behind his rise as an able finisher.

David Miller in winning run chases in T20s in 2022

16 innings

14 notouts

Avg 280.50

SR 154

"What David Miller has done with his game and taken it to another level is not by adding any shots or adding anything else. He's become calmer and waits for the opposition to make a mistake by taking the game deep. The lesson that MS Dhoni has taught the rest of the world, we are suffering because of that," Jadeja said in an interaction with Cricbuzz.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, was known for his finishing skills apart from his smart reflexes, big-hitting prowess and shrewd captaincy at the international levels. He will next be seen in IPL 2023, leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

After India's loss, Rohit pointed out at the post-match presentation, "That was a match-winning partnership from Markram and Miller. We were a little poor in the field, we gave so many chances and we weren't clinical. We were just not good enough. The last two games, we were pretty good in the field. We couldn't hold our chances, we missed a few run-outs. We need to keep our heads high and take a learning from this game."