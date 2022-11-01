'Not very comfortable for anyone': India head coach Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli hotel room incident

India head coach Rahul Dravid said it was disappointing and not a comfortable situation for anyone to be in after a video of Virat Kohli's personal room from his hotel room got leaked on social media. Kohli took to Instagram on Monday to share a video filmed inside his room and lashed out at the breach of his privacy.

The incident happened during India's stay at their team hotel in Perth in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Sharing the video on his Instagram, Kohli said it made him feel 'paranoid' about his privacy and that he didn't appreciate such kind of fanaticism.

His post soon went viral, sparking outrage on social media as the cricket fraternity rallied behind the senior India batter. Crown Resorts, the hotel where the incident happened, released a statement confirming that they have laid off the staff involved and the video has also been taken down from their social media accounts.

The hotel issued an apology to Kohli and the rest of the Indian team for the incident and said it was in touch with the ICC over the matter. On Tuesday, India head coach Dravid shared his views on the incident and said any player would have felt uncomfortable in such a situation as their hotel room is the only place they can feel safe away from the limelight.

"Yeah, obviously it was disappointing. It’s not very comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat. It is disappointing, but yeah, we have flagged it with the relevant authorities. They have taken action and, hopefully, you know incidents like this will not happen, you know, in the future and, hopefully, people are a lot more careful because it’s the only place where you are away from people’s prying eyes and without the media glare on you and without the photographs that you know all of these players have to deal with," Dravid said in the pre-match presser ahead of India's Super 12 clash against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

"It’s the one place where you hope to feel secure and safe and that’s taken away. That’s not a really nice feeling, but yeah, I think he’s dealt with it really well. He is fine, he’s here at training, he’s absolutely perfect and I’m really hoping we’ve taken it up with the relevant authorities and that’s all we can do," he added.

Kohli will look to continue his fine form with the bat when India lock horns with Bangladesh in their next Super 12 clash on Thursday (November 02). He has been in fantastic form so far in the tournament with 156 runs to his name in just three matches, including two half-centuries.