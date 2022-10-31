Perth hotel issues apology, suspends staff who leaked video of Virat Kohli's personal room

The Perth hotel has taken swift action and suspended the individuals involved after Indian cricket team superstar Virat Kohli complained about a breach of privacy on Monday (October 31). Issuing an apology to Kohli and the Indian cricket team, the hotel said the video has been taken down from the social media handles of the concerned individuals.

Kohli took to social media on Monday to express his disappointment after his room was invaded by unknown individuals who filmed inside and posted the video on social media. The former India captain said the video was 'appalling' and made him feel 'paranoid' about his own privacy.

After huge outrage from the cricket fraternity, Crown Resorts, the hotel in question where the Indian team stayed in Perth, said it was incredibly disappointed over the incident. The hotel confirmed that all individuals concerned have been stood down and that further investigation is being conducted into the matter.

"The safety and privacy of our guests is our number one priority, and we are incredibly disappointed this incident has occurred. We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident," Crown said in a statement.

"We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors. Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform," it added.

"Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again. We are also co-operating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress the investigation," the statement added.

A shocked Kohli has penned a hard-hitting post to vent out his anger after coming across the video of his personal room on social media. The Indian cricket team star who enjoys massive popularity across the globe, said he has always appreciated love from the fans but was against the kind of fanaticism shown by those who filmed his room.

Kohli and the rest of the Indian team left Perth for Adelaide on Monday where they will be locking horns with Bangladesh in their fourth Super 12 clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. India has so far managed two wins and a defeat in their first three matches in the tournament.