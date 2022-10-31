Virat Kohli furious after invasion of privacy in hotel room, says I am not okay with this kind of fanaticism

Senior India batter Virat Kohli vented out his frustration on social media after his privacy was invaded in his hotel room in Australia. Kohli is currently in Australia with the rest of the Indian squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian superstar shared a video on social media on Monday (October 31), which appears to have been shot by a fan who somehow managed to get access to his personal room.

While it is not known if the person who filmed inside the Indian cricket star's room was a hotel staff or an outsider, the video certainly didn't go down well with Kohli. The 33-year-old called it an 'absolute invasion of his privacy' and said he didn't appreciate such kind of fanaticism where his personal space is not respected.

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that," Kohli wrote.

"But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," he added.

Also Read: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian player to achieve massive T20 World Cup milestone

While he didn't share the details, the incident is likely to have happened in India's team hotel in Perth as the Men in Blue locked horns with South Africa in their third Super 12 clash in Perth on Sunday (October 31). In the video filmed inside his room, Kohli wardrobe, shoes and other stuff can be seen on display.

The cricketer was rightfully appalled by the shocking incident which he said has left him 'paranoid' about his privacy.

Kohli, a former captain of the Indian cricket team, is one of the most loved and followed cricketers across the globe. He enjoys a staggering fan base in India and is regarded as one of the greatest of all time, courtesy of his heroics with the willow.

Also Read: Believe it or not! Virat Kohli drops a sitter in T20 World Cup match against South Africa - Watch

He has been in excellent form for India so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 with 156 runs from just three games, at a brilliant strike rate of over 144. He notched up fifties in India's first two Super 12 clashes against Pakistan and Netherlands, respectively to get off to a flying start in the tournament before his purple patch was halted by South Africa on Sunday.

Kohli could only 12 off 11 balls as the Proteas handed India their first defeat in the tournament after clinching a low-scoring thriller by five wickets in Perth. Kohli will be looing to get back among the runs when India face Bangladesh in their next game on Wednesday (November 02).