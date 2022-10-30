Believe it or not! Virat Kohli drops a sitter in T20 World Cup match against South Africa - Watch

India's star batter Virat Kohli dropped quite an easy catch during a key match against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday (October 30).

During the match, India set a below-par target of 134 to win for the South African team after Lungi Ngidi led a fiery pace onslaught and left Indian batters struggling.

However, Suryakumar Yadav (68) emerged as the top scorer for Men In Blue, hitting an attacking half-century but it was not good enough. Aiden Markram and David Miller's half-centuries helped South Africa beat India by five wickets.

During the match, India missed a couple of wicket chances, and one of them was Kohli dropping an easy catch. Kohli lost a simple catch of Markram. It left Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin visibly angry. When the incident happened, Markram had 35 runs on the board going into the 12th over.

On the fifth ball of the 12th over, Markram pulled over to deep mid-wicket that went straight to Kohli, but the fielder fumbled twice, eventually dropping it. (a rare sight for Indian fans). Kohli has a wry smile on his face, but Ashwin was furious.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that mistakes were made. During the post-match presentation, Sharma said, "We were a little poor in the field, we gave so many chances and we weren't clinical. We were just not good enough."

"The last two games, we were pretty good in the field. We couldn't hold our chances, we missed a few run-outs. We need to keep our heads high and take learning from this game," he added.

