Is it a bird... is it a plane? Kagiso Rabada takes stunner to dismiss Hardik Pandya in T20WC - Watch

South African bowler Kagiso Rabada took a stunning catch to dismiss Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the 30th Match of the T20 World Cup during a key contest on Sunday (October 30).

With an eye on the semi-final spot, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat at Perth Stadium on Sunday in a battle of unbeaten sides bidding for a semi-final spot at the Twenty20 World Cup.

But the Indian batting order tumbled, with Hardik Pandya going back to the pavilion at 49-5 (8.3).

To take Pandya's wicket, pacer Lungi Ngidi bowled short as Pandya hit it across on the pull. The ball would have touched the ground but Rabada launched himself forward and came charging in to grab the stunner.

ALSO READ | 'If Pant was in Pakistan team...': Ex-player slams Pak's team selection for T20 World Cup

Watch the catch here:

What a Catch by Rabada....!!!!!



Ngidi gets 4th Wicket#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/B2kKfqu61f — Mohd Abdul Sattar (@SattarFarooqui) October 30, 2022 ×

What a tremendous catch by Kagiso Rabada. pic.twitter.com/iT1xUv7wv0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 30, 2022 ×

In the first innings, India's start batter Suryakumar Yadav scored 68 runs to guide the team to 133/9 in 20 overs against South Africa. Lungi Ngidi bagged four wickets for his team.

For the match, India made one change from their victory over the Netherlands, with Deepak Hooda replacing Axar Patel. India defeated the Netherlands after the Rohit-led team narrowly beat Pakistan in their opening match, and a third victory would increase their chances of securing one of the two final-four places in Group 2.

ALSO READ | T20 WC: Bangladesh, Zimbabwe players shook hands and left field, only to be recalled. Watch last-ball drama

After losing to Zimbabwe and thrashing Bangladesh, South Africa, headed by Temba Bavuma, is one point behind table-toppers India and Bangladesh.

Lungi Ngidi was chosen by the Proteas as a supplemental speed bowler on a fast and lively field that previously saw Pakistan restrict the Netherlands to 91-9 and win by six wickets.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.