'If Pant was in Pakistan team...': Ex-player slams Pak's team selection for T20 World Cup

India and Pakistan are neighbours and one of the most celebrated arch-rivals in cricket. Their latest showpiece was on October 23 in the ongoing T20 World Cup where India defeated the Men In Greens by four wickets.

Pakistan, one of the pre-tournament favourites, faced another setback when they suffered a shock loss to Zimbabwe on Thursday. The defeat diminished their chances of making the semifinals.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan lost their first two crucial games, but they are finally off to mark after beating the Netherlands by six wickets in their crucial T20 World Cup match here on Sunday (October 30).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), their selection committee, and also Babar's captaincy have been questioned by several former Pakistan cricketers for the team's dismal performance in Australia.

Now, former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz used India's Rishabh Pant as an example to highlight how the Indian team management assigns players defined duties. Riaz suggested that their Pakistani counterparts have failed to embrace such a mentality.

During a chat with News 24HD, Riaz said: "Rishabh Pant is India's best wicketkeeper-batter since MS Dhoni. He even has hundreds in England and Australia. If he was in the Pakistan team, would he sit outside in a World Cup match? No chance."

"India kept him out for Dinesh Karthik. They know Pant is a good player who will score a lot of runs but he can't be a finisher. At that specific number, they need a finisher. Pant might hit a couple of sixes but if he fails to finish the game, India will lose. That's the way to go)," he added.

Riaz also said: "If your system is effective, no one will voice an objection. There should be a selection procedure; for instance, if your criteria are to appraise domestic performances, you must determine whether or not Amir, Umar Gul, Shoaib Akhtar, or Sohail Tanvir have performed there. They should play if they have them and are healthy."

Mohammad Amir, who was one of the guests at the show, agreed with what Wahab had to say. He said, "I agree with you. The Rishabh Pant - DK example he gave is absolutely spot on. When Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the T20 World Cup, they brought in Axar Patel and not another bowler. India believes in match-ups."

