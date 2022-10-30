T20 WC: Bangladesh, Zimbabwe players shook hands and left field, only to be recalled. Watch last-ball drama

Zimbabwe could have won their key match against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament on Sunday (October 30), but the game ended with thrilling last-ball drama and Bangla Tigers emerged as clear winners.

With the victory, Bangladesh regained momentum in the World Cup. This victory was made possible by opener Najmul Shanto's maiden half-century and Taskin Ahmed's three wickets.

Bangladesh opted to bat after winning the toss and scored 150/7 in 20 overs. While chasing, Zimbabwe could score 147 runs, losing eight wickets. But the match didn't end when it looked like it.

The match went to the wire with Zimbabwe needing 16 off an incredible last over, which saw two wickets fall, a big six and the teams. After the final ball, both teams started walking off thinking the match was over, only to be recalled.

When Blessing Muzarabani, who needed five runs to win, went out trying to hit a six off the final ball, the fielding team celebrated as the players shook hands and exited the field, and Bangladesh thought they had won.

However, a review revealed that wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan's gloves illegally caught the ball in front of the stumps, hence it was ruled a no-ball. With four needed to win, the sides had to go back for a free hit, but Muzarabani missed again, leaving Zimbabwe short on 147-8.

Shanto said: "It's a totally new experience for us, but we knew we could do well in this pressure situation. Honestly, it was a little bit nervous, but we believed we could do it. For me, it was my best innings. And everyone bowled well, we all supported each other."

Referring to the last-ball drama, the Man-of-the-match Ahmed, who took 3-19, said that "I've seen something like that for the first time".