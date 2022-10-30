'I can't answer this crap': Wasim Akram loses cool after question over Md. Rizwan's lip balm in T20 World Cup

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram recently lost his cool during a TV show on Pakistan television after being asked about Mohammad Rizwan's lip balm. Akram has been part of a star-studded talk show on A Sports along with his former teammate Waqar Younis and the likes of Shoaib Malik and Misbah-ul-Haq in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

The panel consisting of the legends of the game has been widely followed as they continue to analyse and criticise Pakistan's poor show in the tournament. However, Akram was left slightly miffed during the segment when viewers' questions were taken on the show on Saturday.

A fan put forth a random question asking the cricket experts why Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan was using a lip balm when not many players are doing so in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Akram was left furious after the question which he felt was not related to cricket.

Also Read: Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking elusive T20 World Cup record in India's clash against South Africa

"This is just a random question. It is not even related to cricket. Don’t you guys have something better to do? I can’t answer this crap," Akram said after the question was brought up by the presenter.

Akram had recently lashed out at Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after his team's humiliating defeat against Zimbabwe in their second Super 12 clash earlier this week. Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by pulling off a 1-run victory in the game to hand them their second defeat in a row. The Men in Green had earlier lost their opener against India by four wickets.

Also Read: 'I felt I needed it to function': Wasim Akram confesses becoming cocaine addict post retirement

It has been a disastrous start for Pakistan with back-to-back defeats in their first two games. However, Babar & Co. bounced back to winning ways on Sunday as they defeated Netherlands by six wickets to clinch their first points in the tournament. They will now face South Africa and Bangladesh in their remaining two must-win encounters to stay alive in the tournament.