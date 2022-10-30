Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking elusive T20 World Cup record in India's clash against South Africa

Virat Kohli will be on the cusp of achieving an elusive T20 World Cup record when India lock horns with South Africa in their third Super 12 clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 30). Kohli has been in terrific form so far in the tournament and has played an instrumental role in India's back-to-back wins in their first two matches.

Kohli has been enjoying a purple patch with the willow as he has already scored half-centuries in India's first two matches. The batting maestro played a stunning knock of unbeaten 82 to help India earn a thrilling four-wicket win against Pakistan before scoring 62 off 44 balls against Netherlands in India's last outing.

Kohli is now on the cusp of breaking an elusive T20 World Cup record in the upcoming clash against South Africa at the Perth Stadium in Perth. He is just 28 runs short of surpassing Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene to become the leading run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Kohli currently has 989 runs to his name from 23 matches at the T20 World Cup and needs another 28 runs to go past Jayawardene, who scored 1016 runs from 31 matches in T20 World Cup. Kohli will also become the first Indian batter to complete 1,000 runs in T20 World Cup if he manages to score 11 runs against South Africa on Sunday.

Kohli's 989 runs have come just in 21 innings at a stunning average of 89.90, including as many as 12 fifties. He has been India's most prolific run-getter in the T20 World Cup and will be hoping to continue his purple patch in Perth on Sunday. The batting maestro is also currently the leading run-getter in T20Is overall.

He has so far played a key role in India's first two victories with unbeaten fifties in both games and is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament with 144 runs despite having played just two matches. A win against South Africa on Sunday will ensure India remain on the top spot in Group 2 and inch closer to securing a spot in the semi-finals.