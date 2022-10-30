Team would look complete: Kapil Dev urges India to play Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik vs South Africa

Former India captain Kapil Dev has urged the Indian team management to play Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik in the Men in Blue's clash against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 30). India have gotten off to a flying start in the tournament with two wins in their first two games and will be hoping to maintain their winning streak in the third Super 12 clash against the Proteas.

Karthik has been India's first-choice wicket-keeper batter so far in the tournament but hasn't got too many chances to impress as he bats in the lower-middle order as the team's designated finisher. While he hasn't batted enough, he hasn't been flawless while keeping wickets.

Speaking ahead of the crucial clash against South Africa, Kapil India should look at playing Pant as he will provide a left-hand option in the middle order and his wicket-keeping can be like a breath of fresh air for the team making it look complete.

"I want to say that since we have Rishabh Pant, now is the time India need him. It felt as if Dinesh Karthik would get the job done, but factoring in the wicketkeeping as well, I feel that if India have that left-hander option in the team, this team would look complete," Kapil said on ABP News.

Kapil also backed struggling KL Rahul to find his form soon in the ongoing tournament. Rahul has looked completely out of touch in the first two games and has managed only 13 runs so far. The former India captain said Rahul needs to be patient at the top and take his time initially as he has the skills to accelerate when needed.

"He is a very neat cricketer. If you look at his batting, he doesn't appear to be struggling. He gets out and has in fact, played on twice or thrice. I want him to score runs because it is really important for him to score. Some players are told not to play fast. He can take time initially because he can easily accelerate as and when needed. I want him to play patiently, play the first 8-10 overs, and then when he gets an idea what total is best on the pitch, then go for it," said Kapil.

India had recently defeated South Africa in a T20I series at home but the Proteas have managed to find the rhythm in the T20 World Cup down under and have been playing some fantastic cricket. A win on Sunday will ensure India remain in the top spot in Group 2 of Super 12.