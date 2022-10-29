Explained: What New Zealand's win against Sri Lanka means for Australia & England's T20 WC semi-final chances

New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 65 runs in their third Super 12 clash on Saturday (October 29) to inch closer to securing a spot in the semi-finals. New Zealand are the only team to have remained unbeaten so far in the ongoing Super 12 stage from Group 1 and look set to finish on top of the table.

Australia and England, who were favourites to make it to the semi-finals from Group 2 have both lost a game each which has damaged their qualification chances. While Australia suffered a comprehensive defeat in their opener against the Kiwis, England were stunned by Ireland.

After their big win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand need to win just one out of their remaining two matches to qualify for the semi-finals. However, it is a tricky road ahead for the other five teams who are still in contention for the second spot.

Also Read: 'I felt I needed it to function': Wasim Akram confesses becoming cocaine addict post retirement

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 qualification scenario explained:

New Zealand: New Zealand are currently sitting on top of the points table after two wins and a no-result in their first three games. They have five points to their name and are favourites to top the group. The Kiwis need just one win in their remaining two matches to make it to the semi-finals. Even if they lose one of their two games, they have a superior net run rate which will see them finish as table toppers.

England, Australia, Ireland: All three of England, Ireland, and Australia are currently tied on three points each with one win, one loss and a no-result game each. While England are in the second spot with the highest net run rate, Ireland and Australia are in the third and fourth spot respectively. All three teams can reach a maximum of seven points each which will be enough to secure a spot in the semi-finals. They can't afford any slips ups in their remaining two matches to ensure they can qualify without depending on favours from other teams.

Also Read: Virat Kohli is the best in this era, he cannot be compared, says former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan: Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have two points each under their belt. However, Sri Lanka have played only two matches while Afghanistan have already played three with two of their matches ending up in a no-result due to rain. While Sri Lanka still have a healthy chance of qualifying as they can finish with seven points, Afghanistan will have to win their remaining two matches and hope some other results go their way to remain in contention to finish second in the group.