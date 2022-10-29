Virat Kohli is the best in this era, he cannot be compared, says former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir

Virat Kohli produced one of the finest knocks of his career as his unbeaten 82 helped India down Pakistan in a last-ball thriller in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Kohli helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat with a monumental effort in yet another run chase to prove why he is regarded as one of the best in the world.

India were left in a spot of bother after losing four wickets early in the 160-run chase against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, Kohi combined with Hardik Pandya to bail the Men in Blue out of trouble and help them register one or the most memorable victories against the arch-rivals in recent times.

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has lavished huge praise on Kohli after his match-winning knock against Babar Azam & Co. and said only he could have pulled it off. Amir called Kohli the best of the current era and said he should not be compared to anyone.

"I've told this in many interviews, why do I say Virat Kohli is my favourite? He is the best in this era. He just cannot be compared! It's because I have bowled to him as well and the level of temperament, the mindset he carries towards the game, his work ethics, and the way he handles the pressure, I don't think in this time any batsman can handle this sort of pressure as he did," Amir told ICA Sports.

Kohli, who is currently the leading run-getter in T20Is is already sixth on the list of highest run-getters in international cricket with over 24000 runs to his name across all three formats. The Indian batting maestro has ofetn been compared with the likes of Steve Smith and Joe Root among others but Amir believes he remains ahead of them all.

"People begin comparing him with different batsmen. He just does not have any comparisons. And yes, this has been one of his best innings in T20 (82* against Pakistan) and he has said it himself. Out of nowhere, he just took the game away from Pakistan.

"And this is the recognition of a big player, people say he wasn't in form, but a big player is that who steps up in high-pressure situations, and what Virat did, only he could have done," he added.

Following his masterclass, Kohli continued his purple patch in India's next Super 12 clash against Netherlands as he slammed another half-century to help India record their second win on the trot. The batting maestro will be next seen in action when India take on South Africa in the next encounter on Sunday (October 30).

