'Can’t wait to retire': Australia captain Aaron Finch wants to watch India-Pakistan game live

India and Pakistan share one of the greatest rivalries in cricket and the two teams have produced some of the most memorable and riveting contests over the years. Recently, the two teams met in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 and treated their fans to a nail-biting thriller.

Virat Kohli produced yet another chasing masterclass as India went on to clinch a last-ball thriller by four wickets against their arch-rivals. It was one of the best games of the tournament so far as the pendulum kept swinging in the favours of both teams before India eventually eked out a sensational victory.

Australia captain Aaron Finch, who absolutely enjoyed watching India's nail-biting win against Pakistan, said he can't wait for the day he retires so he can finally go and watch an India-Pakistan game live at the stadium.

"Regardless of what the result is…I think the India-Pakistan game was amazing. I was actually sitting at home, nervous! I was nervous in the build-up watching that because I know how big a clash it is and I can’t wait for the day that I can retire and go and watch an India-Pakistan game live somewhere," Finch told Australian presenter Melinda Farrell on her YouTube channel.

The Australian captain also heaped praise on Kohli for his stunning knock of unbeaten 82 which helped India pull off a miraculous win. Kohli's 53-ball 82 was laced with four sixes and six fours as he took the Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners in the death overs to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

"What it was…was a Virat Kohli masterclass! You always felt even though…… with three overs to go that if you’re still there…you know the amount of pressure that he puts on the opposition just by being there and yeah it was just great viewing," said Finch.

While the chances of India and Pakistan meeting once again in the tournament this year are bleak after Babar Azam & Co.'s two defeats in a row, the fans would love to watch the two rivals go head-to-head again in the knockout stages if they can make it to the semi-finals.