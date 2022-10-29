Virat Kohli didn't have to prove himself: BCCI president Roger Binny lauds India star after T20 WC heroics

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny has heaped praise on senior India batter Virat Kohli after his stunning knock against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 against Babar Azam & Co. to help India secure a 4-wicket win in a last-ball thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

In pursuit of a tricky target of 160 runs, India were in deep trouble when the Men in Blue were left reeling at 31/4 inside just seven overs after losing their top order in no time. However, Kohli combined with Hardik Pandya to pull India back into the contest and set up a nail-biting win for the team.

Speaking at his felicitation ceremony at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Friday, Binny, who recently took charge as the new BCCI president said watching Kohli bat against Pakistan was a dream for him. The 1983 World Cup winner said it was a fantastic win for India and a game that every fan wanted to watch.

"It was like a dream for me. Couldn't realise the way the ball was being hit in the park by Kohli. It was a fantastic victory. You never see such matches where most of the time the match was in Pakistan's favour and all of a sudden it came back to India. Good for the game as it's what the crowd wants to see," said Binny.

Kohli was under tremendous pressure earlier this year having dealt with a prolonged lean patch with the willow in all formats of the game. Nothing seemed to be going right for the senior India batter, however, he made a strong comeback in the Asia Cup earlier this year where he notched up his 71st international century before continuing his purple patch in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

After his stunning 82 against Pakistan, Kohli followed it up with a brilliant 62 off 44 balls against Netherlands on Thursday. The Team India superstar is currently the leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup with 144 runs to his name and has played a key role in India's first two wins in the tournament.

Praising him for his strong mindset and ability to deal with pressure, Binny said players like Kohli don't need to prove anything to anyone as they know how to come out of pressure situations.

"Kohli didn't have to prove himself. He is a class player and players like him thrive in pressure situations. Pressure brings out the best of them," said the BCCI president.

Kohli will next be seen in action on Sunday (October 30) when India lock horns with South Africa in their third Super 12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup. India will be aiming to continue their winning run and bagging their third win on the trot when they lock horns with the Proteas.