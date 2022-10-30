That's nasty! Haris Rauf hits Bas de Leede's face with a bouncer; player suffers concussion - Video

In the T20 World Cup, which is underway in Australia, Pakistan registered their first win, defeating the Netherlands by six wickets on Sunday (October 30) but a nasty incident during the match grabbed eyeballs.

During the match, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat at

Perth Stadium but Pakistan's bowlers, led by spinner Shadab Khan, restricted the Dutch to 91-9.

In return, the Men In Green cruised to 95-4 with 37 balls to spare as Mohammad Rizwan made 49 to keep their faint hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

When the Netherlands were batting, a nasty bouncer from Rauf got through Bas de Leede's helmet grill, forcing the batsman off the ground with a bruised cheekbone.

He came out from the doctor's office to finish the game in the dugout while sporting what seemed to be a terrible black eye. De Leede was substituted out and was replaced in the starting XI by Logan van Beek

A report by circleofcricket.com stated that examinations at the hospital revealed he had sustained a concussion and a cut beneath his right eye.

Watch the video here:

'You'll come back stronger!' 💪



Watch the great camaraderie off the field between Haris Rauf and Bas de Leede despite a fiery contest on the pitch 🤝#T20WorldCup | 📽: @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/VbyZFiCEOD — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022 ×

For Pakistan, it was the bowlers who helped the team win after they had lost to India in their opener and then been upset by Zimbabwe in Group 2. In order to establish the tone for their team's dominance against a Dutch squad that is no longer eligible for the semifinals after losing a third consecutive Super 12 game, Shadab recorded figures of 3-22 and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim claimed two wickets.

After the team's first-ever T20 victory in Australia, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said: "Very happy. Performed very well in the bowling and in the batting. In my opinion, we could chase better than this. But a win always gives you confidence. We'll try to do our best in the next matches and win."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.