Virat Kohli becomes first Indian player to achieve massive T20 World Cup milestone

Virat Kohli on Sunday added another feather to his illustrious cap by achieving a huge milestone in his T20I career. The senior India batter became the first player from the country to complete 1,000 runs in the T20 World Cup and the second overall to achieve the feat.

Kohli, who has been enjoying a purple patch in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, didn't have an ideal outing against the Proteas on Sunday but did enough to breach the 1000 run-mark in the T20 World Cup. Kohli needed 11 runs to achieve the feat and scored 12 to become the first Indian to do so.

Kohli is also on the brink of becoming the highest run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cup. He now has 1,001 runs to his name in 24 matches at the T20 World Cup at a brilliant average of 83.41, and a strike rate of over 131, including 12 fifties.

Also Read: 'This too shall pass': Indian spinner takes a dig at Babar Azam after his flop show vs Netherlands

He is currently the second-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup and is just 16 runs short of surpassing Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene, who occupies the top spot with 1016 runs to his name in 31 matches. Kohli is almost certain to surpass Jayawardene's tally in the ongoing World Cup considering his top-notch form.

On Sunday, Kohli arrived early in the middle after India got off to a shaky start against South Africa. They lost captain Rohit Sharma cheaply on 15 off 14 balls after te Hitman miscued a shot trying to go big. KL Rahul followed suit as his struggles continued with the right-hander managing only 9 off 14 balls.

Kohli looked in great touch as he smacked back-to-back boundaries against Lungi Ngidi in the seventh over but got dismissed by the South African pacer after a stunning catch from Kagiso Rabada at long leg. India's woes were further intensified after Deepak Hooda, who came in at number 5, was sent packing on a duck leavng the team reeling on 42/4 inside just 8 overs.

Also Read: 'I can't answer this crap': Wasim Akram loses cool after question over Md. Rizwan's lip balm in T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya too lost his wicket cheaply on 2 off 3 as Ngidi ran riot to pick up his fourth wicket in no time. However, Dinesh Karthik and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship for India following the top-order's failure and will be looking to take the team to a respectable total in Perth.