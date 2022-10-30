'This too shall pass': Indian spinner takes a dig at Babar Azam after his flop show vs Netherlands in T20 WC

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has not enjoyed the best of campaigns in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 so far and has been struggling to score runs consistently. His poor form continued in Pakistan's clash against Netherlands on Sunday (October 30) as Babar recorded another flop show and was dismissed cheaply on just 4 off 5 balls.

There were concerns over Babar's form in the run-up to the T20 World Cup, however, those were brushed aside after the Pakistan skipper's good show in the home series against England, and the tri-series in New Zealand. However, he has failed to perform in all three games for his side in the ongoing showpiece event.

Chasing a low-key target of 92 runs, the stage was set for the Pakistan skipper to get into the groove against Netherlands on Sunday. However, he was run out without troubling the scorers much in the game. Veteran India spinner Amit Mishra took a hilarious dig at Babar following his failure.

Mishra took to Twitter and wrote, "This too shall pass. Stay strong", referring to an old tweet that Babar had posted earlier this year for Kohli when the senior India batter was dealing with a lean patch in international cricket.

Babar has had a disastrous start to the tournament in Australia and his poor performances have also impacted Pakistan's chances in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has so far managed only 8 runs in three matches at an abysmal average of 2.66.

Babar's failure at the top was one of the key reasons behind Pakistan losing their first two Super 12 games in a row. The Men in Green lost their opening game against India before suffering a shock defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe. They bounced back on Sunday to bag their first win of the tournament after defeating Netherlands by six wickets.

Despite Babar's failure, Pakistan chased down the target of 92 runs comfortably with 6.1 overs to spare against Netherlands in Perth on Sunday to bag their first two points in the tournament and remain alive in the race for the semi-finals.