T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan register their first win, beat Netherlands by six wickets

Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan plays a shot watched by Netherlands' wicketkeeper Scott Edwards during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Perth Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Perth. Photograph:( AFP )
Mohammad Rizwan made 49, while Brandon Glover (2/22) picked up two wickets for the Netherlands
Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by six wickets in their crucial T20 World Cup match here on Sunday. Opting to bat, Netherlands found the going tough. Colin Ackermann top-scored with a run-a-ball 27, while skipper Scott Edwards made 15.
Shadab Khan was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, snapping three wickets for 22 runs in his four overs.
Shaheen Afridi (1/19), Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/15), Naseem Shah (1/11) and Haris Rauf (1/10) were also among the wickets.
Pakistan chased down the target in 13.5 overs, reaching 95 for four.
A superb bowling performance led Pakistan to their first win in the #T20WorldCup and their first men's T20I win on Australian soil 👊#NEDvPAK Report 👇https://t.co/h5VbIEDsYx— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022
Pakistan register a comprehensive six-wicket win over the Netherlands 👏#NEDvPAK | 📝: https://t.co/QfvtIntJ7C pic.twitter.com/Kv9cqyGCy3— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022
Brief Score:
Netherlands: 91 for 2 in 20 overs (Colin Ackermann 27; Shadab Khan 3/22).
Pakistan: 95 for 4 in 13.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 49; Brandon Glover 2/22).
