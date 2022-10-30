T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan register their first win, beat Netherlands by six wickets

PTI
Perth, Australia Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 04:06 PM(IST)

Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan plays a shot watched by Netherlands' wicketkeeper Scott Edwards during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Perth Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Perth. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Mohammad Rizwan made 49, while Brandon Glover (2/22) picked up two wickets for the Netherlands 

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by six wickets in their crucial T20 World Cup match here on Sunday. Opting to bat, Netherlands found the going tough. Colin Ackermann top-scored with a run-a-ball 27, while skipper Scott Edwards made 15. 

Shadab Khan was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, snapping three wickets for 22 runs in his four overs. 

Shaheen Afridi (1/19), Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/15), Naseem Shah (1/11) and Haris Rauf (1/10) were also among the wickets. 

Pakistan chased down the target in 13.5 overs, reaching 95 for four.

Mohammad Rizwan made 49, while Brandon Glover (2/22) picked up two wickets for the Netherlands. 

×
×

Brief Score:

Netherlands: 91 for 2 in 20 overs (Colin Ackermann 27; Shadab Khan 3/22). 

Pakistan: 95 for 4 in 13.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 49; Brandon Glover 2/22). 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Oct 30, 2022|Super 12 - Match 18 LIVE
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022
IND
59/5 (9.3 ov)
 VS
SA
Oct 30, 2022 |Super 12 - Match 17
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022
NED
(20 ov) 91/9
 VS
PAK
95/4 (13.5 ov)
Pakistan beat Netherlands by 6 wickets
Oct 30, 2022 |Super 12 - Match 16
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022
BAN
(20 ov) 150/7
 VS
ZIM
147/8 (20 ov)
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs
Oct 29, 2022 |Super 12 - Match 15
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022
NZ
(20 ov) 167/7
 VS
SL
102/10 (19.2 ov)
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs
Oct 28, 2022 |Super 12 - Match 14
ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022
AUS
 VS
ENG
Match Abandoned
Read in App