'Has he also played for India?': Shahid Afridi takes a dig at Amit Mishra over his tweet on Babar Azam

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi came up with a cheeky response to veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra's hilarious dig at current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam over his poor form. Mishra had taken to Twitter on Sunday to aim a potshot at Babar after his flop show in Pakistan's Super 12 clash against Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Babar was dismissed cheaply on just 4 runs against Netherlands in Perth as his woeful run with the bat continued in the T20 World Cup. Referring to an old tweet he had posted for Virat Kohli during his lean patch earlier this year, Mishra wrote - "This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258."

His tweet soon went viral on social media invoking mixed reactions from fans as Babar had tweeted in support of Kohli, who was at the time receiving criticism from all corners over his poor form. The Pakistan captain's gesture for his Indian counterpart had been lauded by many.

However, Mishra's dig on him in reference to his old tweet didn't go down well with many on social media as many said it was not in good taste. Afridi was asked about Mishra's tweet during a show on Pakistan's Samaa TV. He refused to speak much on it but took a brutal jibe at the Indian spinner.

"Ye jo aap naam le rahe hain Amit Mishra, ye bhi India se khela hua hai. Ye spinner tha ki batsman tha? (This name you’re taking, Amit Mishra, he has also played for India. Was he a spinner or a batsman?)" - Afridi said on Pakistan's Samaa TV.

After being told that Mishra was a spinner, Afridi said - "Koi baat nahi. Chalein aage. This too shall pass. (Don’t worry. Let’s move on)."

Babar has been enduring a lean patch in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 where he is yet to fire for Pakistan. The prolific right-hander has looked completely out of sorts in the first three games of the tournament and has managed only 8 runs in what has been a disastrous campaign for him.

Babar's poor form has also seen Pakistan struggle in the tournament as they have managed only one win in their first three matches. Pakistan lost their opening game against India before suffering a shock defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in their second Super 12 clash. They bounced back to win their third game against Netherlands on Sunday.